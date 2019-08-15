CBP Air and Marine Operations Rescues Stranded Kayaker

News

Del Rio, Texas - Agents from, CBP’s Air and Marine Operations rescued a woman who became severely ill while kayaking on the Pecos River, August 3.

A crew member aboard this CBP Air and

Marine helicopter disembarked to check

on a group of people spotted in a remote

location. He learned a woman was in

medical distress. The air crew transported

her for medical care.

“I commend our agents for their swift, efficient action in responding to this potentially life-threatening situation,” said Director of Air and Marine Operations Quinton Burough. “In remote areas, often CBP Air and Marine Operations personnel and aircraft are the only lifeline for people in distress.”

Around 7:30 a.m., a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden notified AMO agents at the Uvalde Air Branch that a rescue beacon on the Pecos River had been activated. An AMO helicopter crew flew to the remote location and spotted a group of 6-8 people near the beacon. Due to the rugged terrain in the area, the helicopter crew could not land near the group. After landing on a nearby ridge, an aircrew member made his way down to the group, wading across the Pecos River. The AMO agent learned that a woman in the group had been suffering from severe abdominal pains for 6-7 hours, and was very weak.

Rather than wait for ground transportation to arrive at the isolated, rugged location, agents decided to transport the woman by helicopter. Aircrew members and kayakers worked to clear a spot close to the woman, allowing the helicopter to land safely nearby.

The AMO helicopter crew flew the woman to the Comstock Border Patrol Station, where a waiting ambulance transported her to a Del Rio hospital for treatment.