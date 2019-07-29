Liberia National Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Liberia as you celebrate your National Day on July 26.

"The United States and Liberia share a special bond that dates to the first days of your republic. Today that bond is stronger than ever. We remain dedicated to working with you to consolidate regional peace and security, support economic development, and strengthen democratic institutions.

"Together, we look forward to advancing our common agenda and deepening the strong and abiding friendship between our two countries."