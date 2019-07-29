News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Tunisia on the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

"President Caid Essebsi was the first democratically elected president of Tunisia after its 2011 revolution, and his tenure as president was the capstone to a long and distinguished career of public service to the Republic of Tunisia. President Caid Essebsi was a close friend and valued partner of the United States as we worked together to strengthen Tunisia’s democratic institutions and guarantee the security of its citizens. President Caid Essebsi spent his life advocating for equality and freedoms for the Tunisian people and promoting peace and stability across the region.

"Please accept our deepest sympathy and reassurances as the United States stands with Tunisia during this time of national mourning."