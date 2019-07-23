News

Washington, DC - Three Nominations Sent to the Senate:

Adam Seth Boehler, of Louisiana, to be Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation. (New Position)

Lisa W. Hershman, of Indiana, to be Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense, vice John H. Gibson II, resigned.

Katherine Andrea Lemos, of California, to be Chairperson of the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board for a term of five years, vice Vanessa Lorraine Allen Sutherland, resigned.