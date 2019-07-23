President Donald J. Trump Wants to Work With Pakistan to Achieve Peace, Stability, and Economic Prosperity in the Region

Washington, DC - WORKING TOWARD PEACE, STABILITY, AND PROSPERITY: President Donald J. Trump is working to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan on issues that are vital to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the South Asia region.
- Today, President Trump is welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan to the White House.
- President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade.
- The United States is committed to creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful South Asia.
- President Trump wants to build stronger economic and trade ties with Pakistan, which would benefit both of our countries, as we make progress on core United States security concerns.
CHARTING A PATH TO PEACE AND STABILITY: President Trump has made clear that he wants to see peace and stability in the region.
- The President acknowledges the initial steps Pakistan has taken to improve regional security and counter terrorism.
- Pakistan has made efforts to facilitate the Afghanistan peace talks, and we are going to ask them to do more.
- The path to a strong and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States lies in working together to find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.
- Pakistan has taken some steps against terrorist groups operating within Pakistan.
- It is vital that Pakistan take action to shut down all groups once and for all.
BUILDING ECONOMIC PROSPERITY: The United States and Pakistan enjoy a strong economic partnership that benefits both of countries.
- The United States and Pakistan set a new record for bilateral trade in 2018 of $6.6 billion.
- United States exports to Pakistan reached a record high of $2.8 billion in 2018, supporting approximately 10,000 American jobs.
- The United States is the largest export market for Pakistan’s goods.
- Our trade relationship with Pakistan has been especially beneficial for American farmers.
- The United States exported $1.4 billion in agricultural products to Pakistan in 2018.
- Over the past 15 years, the United States has been one of the top five investors in Pakistan.
- American energy producers are seeing more and more business opportunities with Pakistan.
- American companies are incorporating cutting-edge technologies into energy projects throughout Pakistan.
- American companies have competed to win more than $3 billion in energy-related business in Pakistan.
- Pakistan has purchased extensive amounts of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), including 22.8 billion cubic feet of LNG from March 2017 to April 2019.
- ExxonMobil reestablished its presence in Pakistan in 2018 after 27 years and is working to increase LNG imports.