President Donald J. Trump Wants to Work With Pakistan to Achieve Peace, Stability, and Economic Prosperity in the Region

News

Washington, DC - WORKING TOWARD PEACE, STABILITY, AND PROSPERITY: President Donald J. Trump is working to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan on issues that are vital to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the South Asia region.

Today, President Trump is welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan to the White House. President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade.

The United States is committed to creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful South Asia.

President Trump wants to build stronger economic and trade ties with Pakistan, which would benefit both of our countries, as we make progress on core United States security concerns.

CHARTING A PATH TO PEACE AND STABILITY: President Trump has made clear that he wants to see peace and stability in the region.

The President acknowledges the initial steps Pakistan has taken to improve regional security and counter terrorism.

Pakistan has made efforts to facilitate the Afghanistan peace talks, and we are going to ask them to do more. The path to a strong and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States lies in working together to find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has taken some steps against terrorist groups operating within Pakistan. It is vital that Pakistan take action to shut down all groups once and for all.



BUILDING ECONOMIC PROSPERITY: The United States and Pakistan enjoy a strong economic partnership that benefits both of countries.