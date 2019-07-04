Governor Ducey Wishes Arizonans A Happy Independence Day

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in honor of Independence Day:

“This Fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of the freest, most exceptional nation on the face of the earth. Over 240 years ago, our country’s founders declared a new nation, one not bound by the titles and crowns of the past, but conceived in liberty and dedicated to the idea that all men are created equal.

“Many have fought—and died—to defend these ideas and preserve all Americans’ rights to determine our own destiny.

“Today, our representative system of government and commitment to free enterprise have propelled our prosperity to greater heights than ever before. We are blessed to live in a country still committed to the principles of freedom, justice and equality — two centuries after its founding.

“In the midst of patriotic celebrations, let’s take time to honor the courage and foresight put forth over two hundred years ago and remember the brave men and women who have sacrificed their all to protect our liberty.

“We thank all the members of our Armed Forces and first responders currently serving away from their families today. We are grateful for their commitment to keeping us safe.

“Wishing every Arizonan a safe and happy Fourth of July. God Bless America!”