Scottsdale Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Domestic Assault

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Andrew Orozco, of Scottsdale, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 97 months of imprisonment to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. Orozco had previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and assault of an intimate partner or dating partner by strangulation.

The act of sexual abuse to which Orozco pleaded guilty was one of a series of sexual acts Orozco perpetrated against the same minor victim. The minor victim was a family member of Orozco’s adult dating partner, who eventually discovered evidence of the sexual abuse and confronted Orozco. When she did so, Orozco assaulted her, including by strangling her.

Each of Orozco’s crimes occurred on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation. Both victims are enrolled members of the Hopi Tribe, and Orozco is an enrolled member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.