President Donald J. Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for the Oglala Sioux Tribe

News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and ordered Federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, and flooding from March 13 to March 26, 2019.

Federal funding is available to the Oglala Sioux Tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm, snowstorm, and flooding.

In addition, Federal funding is available to Oglala Sioux Tribe on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James R. Stephenson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribe and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.