United States To Explore Rejoining the United Nations World Tourism Organization

News

Washington, DC - At Monday’s Executive Council meeting of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Baku, Azerbaijan, White House Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Emma Doyle announced the Administration’s intent to explore rejoining the Organization.

The United States will now begin negotiations with UNWTO and its member states to seek terms to rejoin that are advantageous to the United States and will maximize benefits to the American tourism sector. The Administration believes that UNWTO offers great potential to fuel growth in that sector, create new jobs for Americans, and highlight the unmatched range and quality of U.S. tourist destinations.