Justice Department Announces Addition of 10 Cities and Counties as Part of the National Public Safety Partnership to Combat Violent Crime

Washington, DC - As the Department of Justice continues its efforts to fulfill President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to reducing violent crime in America, Attorney General William P. Barr today announced 10 new National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) sites in areas with elevated crime rates.

The partnership provides a framework for enhancing federal support of state, local and tribal law enforcement officials and prosecutors as they aggressively investigate and pursue violent criminals, specifically those involved in gun crime, drug trafficking and gang violence.

“The Public Safety Partnership is a successful program that directs federal law enforcement resources to the cities where they can have the greatest impact," Attorney General Barr said. "These resources help police departments to diagnose where crime is highest—and why—and to find, arrest and prosecute criminals. Several participating cities have already seen dramatic reductions in violent crime over the past two years. As we expand this program to 10 more cities across America, we are determined to replicate that success.”

The Justice Department created PSP and the Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety in response to President Trump’s February 9, 2017, Executive Order charging the agency with leading a national effort to combat violent crime. In June 2017, the Department of Justice announced the formation of the National Public Safety Partnership initiative.

To be considered for selection, a site must have sustained levels of violence that far exceed the national average and demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime. Cities must also display compliance with federal immigration requirements.

The 10 sites announced today are as follows:

Anniston, Alabama

Oxford, Alabama

Anchorage, Alaska

Davenport, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baltimore, Maryland

Cleveland, Ohio

Amarillo, Texas

Harris County, Texas

Last week, Attorney General Barr visited one of the new PSP sites in Anchorage, Alaska, and participated in a roundtable where he heard the public safety concerns from many Alaska Native leaders.

“I know through experience as a former U.S. Attorney that the surest way to drive down crime is through a united effort that involves local government leaders and law enforcement agencies at all levels,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Matt M. Dummermuth, who oversees DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs. “The National Public Safety Partnership has been the force behind successful violence reduction efforts in a number of communities, and we intend to carry that success into other high crime neighborhoods.”

More than 30 cities have participated in PSP. The primary participating Justice Department components include the Office of Justice Programs, Office on Violence Against Women, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service.

“We are proud to provide support to law enforcement in these new Sites, and we’re confident that this collaborative effort will help these jurisdictions reduce violent crime,” said Jon Adler, Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance.