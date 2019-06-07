Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, 2019

News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump signed into law H.R. 2157, the “Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.” This critical bipartisan legislation provides $19.1 billion to help Americans recover from the catastrophic disasters that have struck the Nation in the past three years. The Act includes $4.5 billion to the Department of Agriculture (USDA) for agricultural-related losses, emergency timber restoration, farmland repair, and watershed recovery work to help our great American farmers and ranchers.

It also provides $3.3 billion for the Corps of Engineers to repair damages caused by natural disasters, to invest in new flood and storm damage reduction projects, and to make the Nation more resilient to future natural disasters. Additionally, the Department of Defense will receive $2.7 billion to repair and replace certain installations. This bill also includes other critical funding, such as $1.6 billion to the Department of Transportation for the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and additional resources for wildfire suppression activities conducted by the United States Forest Service.

President Trump is committed to securing funding for and improving the implementation of policies that mitigate the risk natural disasters pose to communities and make the Nation’s recovery from disasters vastly more effective. The Administration looks forward to working with both chambers of Congress as rapidly as possible to address the equally vital Fiscal Year 2019 Emergency Supplemental Budget Request for southern border humanitarian needs.