Joint Statement from the President of the United States and the Presidents of the Freely Associated States

Washington, DC - The United States of America, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, as Pacific nations, jointly reaffirm our interest in a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. We recognize our unique, historic, and special relationships, and reaffirm our countries’ commitments to the Compacts of Free Association, resolving to continue our close cooperation in support of prosperity, security, and the rule of law.

Our nations believe in an economic development model that supports inclusive economic growth and an environment in which the autonomy of all nations is respected. It is in our mutual interest that the Pacific Ocean remains an important and vibrant corridor for maritime trade, and that we work together to reduce vulnerabilities to economic fluctuation and natural disasters. We seek to continue encouraging private-sector investment and trade between our countries and to strengthen the bonds between our peoples.

We remember the sacrifices of our sons and daughters to guarantee a more secure world where freedom can thrive. Today, many citizens of the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia serve in the United States military. Their service is a proud reminder of our countries’ enduring commitment to our shared security in a dynamic and critical region.

We resolve to continue developing joint initiatives, both bilaterally and through multilateral forums, such as the Pacific Islands Forum, to tackle the region’s most pressing issues, including responding to natural disasters; combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; advancing economic development; strengthening the rule of law; and supporting the resiliency of the Pacific islands environment. We recognize these shared priorities and are committed to collaborate on effective solutions responding to the unprecedented challenges of the 21st century.

We are confident our relationships will further our abiding mutual interests and remain a source of regional security, stability, and prosperity.