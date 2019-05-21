President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Monday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Brian Callanan of New Jersey, to be the General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury

Mr. Callanan has broad legal experience that spans all three branches of government and private practice. He is currently Deputy General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury and previously served as the Department’s Acting General Counsel. As a lawyer in private practice in Washington, D.C., he focused on appellate and regulatory litigation as well as government investigations. Mr. Callanan also served in senior positions in the United States Senate, including Staff Director and General Counsel of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and as General Counsel to Senator Rob Portman. He currently serves as a Government member of the Administrative Conference of the United States, and he previously co-chaired the Rulemaking Committee of the American Bar Association’s administrative law section. A graduate of Harvard Law School and Claremont McKenna College, Mr. Callanan clerked for Judge A. Raymond Randolph of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Brent James McIntosh of Michigan, to be Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs

Mr. McIntosh is currently the General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury, where he leads the Treasury Legal Division. Prior to his Senate confirmation, he was a partner in the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell. From 2006 until 2009, he served in the White House, first as Associate Counsel to the President and then as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Staff Secretary. Previously, he was a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Policy and a law clerk to Judges Dennis Jacobs of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Laurence H. Silberman of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He was born and raised in Michigan and earned degrees from the University of Michigan and Yale Law School.

President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Ray W. Washburne of Texas, to be a Member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.