Vice President Mike Pence’s Telephone Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence spoke by phone today with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Canada. The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation, including passage of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and encouraged continued engagement by their trade emissaries.

The Vice President clearly stated the United States’ support for Canada in opposing China’s wrongful detention of two Canadian citizens, and discussed shared concerns over China’s coercive economic actions. Vice President Pence and Prime Minister Trudeau also discussed the crisis in Venezuela, reiterating their commitment to maintain pressure on the regime, and support for the National Assembly, Interim President Juan Guaidó, and the international community’s efforts to restore democracy and constitutional order.