The Department of State Breaks Ground on the New U.S. Consulate General in Hermosillo, Mexico

News

Hermosillo, Mexico - In a display of enduring friendship and the important bilateral partnership, Consul General Elia E. Tello, Principal Deputy Director of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Henry V. Jardine, Minister Counselor for Management Affairs Thomas Favret, and Mexican and U.S. officials broke ground today on the new U.S. Consulate General in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The new U.S. Consulate General will provide a secure, resilient, and sustainable platform for diplomacy. Richärd+Bauer Architecture of Phoenix, Arizona, is the design architect for the project and Page of Washington, D.C., is the architect of record. BL Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, is the construction contractor. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 157 new diplomatic facilities and has an additional 59 projects in design or under construction.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support our staff in the achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.