President Donald J. Trump Is Taking A Stand For Democracy and Human Rights In the Western Hemisphere

Washington, DC - "When Venezuela is free, and Cuba is free, and Nicaragua is free, this will become the first free hemisphere in all of human history." ~ President Donald J. Trump
HOLDING THE CUBAN DICTATORSHIP ACCOUNTABLE: President Donald J. Trump is holding the Cuban regime accountable for its repression of the Cuban people.
- President Trump is enabling Americans to file lawsuits against persons and entities that traffic in property confiscated by the Cuban regime.
- This marks the first time that these kind of claims have been available for Americans under the Helms-Burton Act.
- Pursuant to Helms-Burton, the Administration is ensuring that anyone who has trafficked in property confiscated by Cuba from an American is not issued a visa to the United States.
- The Administration is adding five entities owned by the Cuban military to its restricted list, which now has over 215 entities, prohibiting Americans from transacting with them.
- The Administration will be placing a cap on remittances to Cuba, prohibiting dollar transactions through third-party financial institutions, and restricting non-family travel.
- President Trump is continuing his efforts to hold the Cuban regime accountable for its abuses and to reverse previous policies that enriched the regime.
- The President announced a policy in 2017 aimed at diverting economic activity away from the Cuban military, enhancing travel restrictions, and reaffirming the embargo.
STANDING WITH THE PEOPLE OF VENEZUELA: President Trump is standing with the Venezuelan people and has imposed tough sanctions targeting the corrupt, former regime.
- President Trump has issued multiple executive orders imposing sanctions to pressure the illegitimate former dictator Nicolas Maduro to accept a peaceful democratic transition.
- These actions have targeted Maduro and his corrupt cronies for undermining Venezuela’s democracy and looting Venezuela’s resources.
- The United States has designated over 150 individuals and entities connected to Venezuela for sanctions, cutting off a significant stream of resources to the Maduro regime
- Among these entities are the state oil company PdVSA and the Central Bank.
- President Trump was the first head of state to officially recognize Juan Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela. Leaders from over 50 nations have since joined him.
- The United States has provided hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid for the Venezuelan people, who have suffered horribly under Maduro.
PROMOTING DEMOCRACY IN NICARAGUA: President Trump is committed to restoring liberty, democracy, and the rule of law in Nicaragua.
- President Trump has targeted the Ortega regime and its supporters in Nicaragua who have engaged in corruption, human rights abuses, and the dismantling of democratic institutions.
- President Trump has sanctioned the Ortega regime’s financial resources, including BANCORP which acts as a slush fund for the Ortega regime.
- The Administration imposed sanctions on Laureano Ortega, the son of President Ortega, who has used the investment promotion agency ProNicaragua to corruptly enrich the regime.
- The President signed the Nicaragua Human Rights and Anticorruption Act in December 2018, targeting Nicaraguan officials associated with human rights violations.
- President Trump has called for early, free and fair elections for the Nicaraguan people.