Ambassador Nathan A. Sales' Travel to Israel for the Joint Counterterrorism Group Dialogue

Washington, DC - Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will lead the U.S. interagency delegation to Jerusalem April 16 for the annual meeting of the U.S.-Israel Joint Counterterrorism Group, the State Department’s longest running strategic counterterrorism dialogue.

The United States and Israel will discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries, including from Iran and Lebanese Hizballah, and develop strategies for bolstering collaboration and cooperation in these critical areas.