Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Appointments for the Executive Office of the President:

Justin B. Bis will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of Presidential Personnel. Mr. Bis previously served as Principal Deputy Associate Director for Presidential Personnel.

Maria K. Bonner will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Ryan D. Brady will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President.

Michael N. Burley will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of Presidential Personnel.

Meghan K. Burris will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs.

Catharine D. Cypher will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Special Projects and External Affairs for the Senior Counselor. Ms. Cypher previously served as Special Assistant and Project Manager.

Jennifer B. Dickey will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President. Ms. Dickey Previously served as Associate Counsel to the President.

George E. Doty III will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President. Mr. Doty previously served as Associate Counsel to the President.

Matthew J. Flynn will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Cabinet Secretary. Mr. Flynn previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Cabinet Secretary.

Mark A. Grider will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Counsel to the President.

Thomas W. Joannou will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Special Assistant to the Senior Counselor. Mr. Joannou previously served as Special Assistant and Research Assistant.

Jennifer S. Korn will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison. Ms. Korn previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison.

Rosemary A. Lahasky will serve in the Office of Economic Initiatives as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Initiatives.

Jennifer B. Lichter will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Kirk R. Marshall will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Organizational Structure. Mr. Marshall previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Organizational Structure and Human Capital.

Theodore W. Merkel will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

Brian D. Miller will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Counsel to the President.

Dan J. Scavino will serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Digital Strategy. Mr. Scavino previously served as Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media.

Eric M. Ueland will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Alexander R. Willette will serve as Special to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for Outreach.

Michael B. Williams will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Counselor to the Chief of Staff.

Stewart B. Young will serve in the Office of Economic Initiatives as Special Assistant to the President and Director of International Initiatives and Outreach.