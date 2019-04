News

Yuma, Arizona - Why do sharks have such a bad reputation? After all, thesaurus.com offers these synonyms for shark: discerning, smooth and profound. And, an incident off the coast of South Africa recently shows that some sharks may have a soft spot, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It was all caught on video when a rather large blue shark approached marine scientist and professional diver, Kevin Schmidt, and gave him a great big kiss on the forehead.