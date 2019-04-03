MCPON Focuses Enlisted Leaders on Preparing for the Next Warfight

News

Suffolk, Virginia - Removing distractions and preparing the Navy to face combat at sea was the main focus of the 2019 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Leadership Mess Symposium March 27-29 at Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Hall of Heroes.

Representing the highest levels of enlisted leadership in the United States Navy, more than 100 senior command master chiefs from around the fleet, along with several previous MCPONs, converged at the symposium to discuss improving enlisted leadership development, strengthening the chief petty officers’ mess, and improving the enlisted Sailor experience. The symposium featured a series of briefs, panels, and speakers, including the Secretary of the Navy and the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), and each session also featured candid and critical discussions.

Among the items discussed were transparent leadership, providing opportunity for Sailors, recognizing advocacy as the active component of mentorship, keeping Sailors focused on technical competency, and warfighting readiness.

The MCPON Russell Smith emphasized that we do not know when or where the threat will strike -- urging attendees to pass on this message to other leaders and Sailors on the deck plates. “We have to pivot our Navy to face a warfight at sea,” Smith said. “There is an implication that one day you may be called upon to risk your life for the unit you are a part of. It's serious business!"

To underscore his message, Smith invited former USS Cole commanding officer, Commander Kirk S. Lippold, USN (Ret.), as the guest speaker. Lippold gave a chilling minute-by-minute account of his experience commanding the USS Cole in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack in 2000 while the ship was refueling in Yemen.

Smith said it was his responsibility to keep the focus on – and give attendees a sense of urgency towards – preparing the Navy for the high end fight, affirming technical expertise as being “paramount” in the Navy's ability to “fight and regenerate.”

As the senior enlisted leader and the principal advocate and advisor on behalf of the enlisted force to the CNO and the Chief of Naval Personnel, the MCPON mission is to help strengthen readiness, training, and opportunities for Sailors.