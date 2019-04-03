Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang

News

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Republic of Korea (R.O.K.) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha March 29 in Washington. They discussed coordinated efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (D.P.R.K.) and updated each other on respective U.S. and R.O.K. engagements with the D.P.R.K.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang praised the enduring strength of the U.S.-R.O.K. Alliance. Both sides expressed their commitment to cooperation across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the R.O.K. New Southern Policy, as well as U.S.-R.O.K.-Japan trilateral cooperation.