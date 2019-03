News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Ann C. Fisher of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner of the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Ann C. Fisher currently serves as Public Affairs and Government Relations Director of the Postal Regulatory Commission. Fisher spent 12 years on Capitol Hill in roles including Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. In this role she served as principal Senate Republican staff architect of the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 which modernized postal laws. She also served as a Government Relations Manager at the U.S. Postal Service and as an Economist on the Senate Small Business Committee. Fisher earned an M.A. from the University of South Dakota and a B.S. from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She resides in Washington D.C., with her husband David N. Fisher and their two daughters.

—

Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Stefan Charles Passantino of Georgia, to be a Member (General Public Rep.) of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee for the remainder of a three-year term expiring April 25, 2021.