First Lady Melania Trump to Attend the 2019 International Women of Courage Celebration

News

Washington, DC - In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Office of the First Lady announces Mrs. Trump’s participation in the 2019 International Women of Courage Celebration on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Mrs. Trump has presented the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award for the past three years and will return to the State Department to give remarks and participate in presenting the IWOC Award to a remarkable group of women.

“It is a great honor to meet and celebrate in the incredible achievements of these women and the challenging endeavors they have undertaken,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I am proud to be the First Lady of a country where our democracy not only allows, but empowers, the ability to defend and promote all of our rights. These women are beacons of hope for many around the world.”

Over the last 13 years, the IWOC Award has honored more than 120 women from more than 65 different countries. It is the State Department’s only all-female award and it serves as an opportunity to recognize women around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership.

This event is open to the press. All interested outlets should apply through the State Department.