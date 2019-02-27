World Wildlife Day 2019

News

Washington, DC - The United Nations established March 3 as World Wildlife Day to raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. This year will mark the sixth anniversary of World Wildlife Day, and for the first time will highlight marine species and the unique threats they face. Wildlife has ecological, social, economic, and cultural value, and its conservation is important to sustainable development and human well-being.

The U.S. Department of State is proud to work closely with interagency partners, foreign governments, NGOs, and the private sector around the world to protect wildlife and ensure these species continue to thrive in the wild for generations to come. Recognizing the strong ties between wildlife trafficking and other forms of transnational crime, Kirsten Madison, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), will host a roundtable February 28 to discuss next steps for making an impact on global wildlife crime. Later that day, Marcia S. Bernicat, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), will host a showcase of speakers featuring innovative solutions to conservation challenges. The U.S. Department of State (through INL and OES) plays an important role in the development and implementation of programs, partnerships, and policies around the world that counter wildlife trafficking.