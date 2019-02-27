News

Hanoi, Vietnam - Remarks by President Trump at a Social Dinner with Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everybody having a good time?

Q Yes, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You are? I hope so.

One of the great photographers of the world. (Laughter.) One of the great. Make us look very good tonight, please.

Q We’ll work on that.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: One of the great photographers, actually.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) We had exchanged a very interesting dialogue with each other —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We did.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) — for about 30 minutes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Boy, if you could have heard that dialogue, what you would pay for that dialogue. It was good.

So we’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow, and we’ll probably have a pretty quick dinner and a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope. And I think it’ll lead to wonderful — it will lead to, really, a wonderful situation long term. And our relationship is a very special relationship.

Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. See you tomorrow.