President Trump at a Social Dinner with Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

White House
Published: 27 February 2019 27 February 2019

Hanoi, Vietnam - Remarks by President Trump at a Social Dinner with Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea:

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  Everybody having a good time?

Q    Yes, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  You are?  I hope so.

One of the great photographers of the world.  (Laughter.)  One of the great.  Make us look very good tonight, please.

Q    We’ll work on that.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  One of the great photographers, actually.

CHAIRMAN KIM:  (As interpreted.)  We had exchanged a very interesting dialogue with each other —

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  We did.

CHAIRMAN KIM:  (As interpreted.)  — for about 30 minutes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:  Boy, if you could have heard that dialogue, what you would pay for that dialogue.  It was good.

So we’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow, and we’ll probably have a pretty quick dinner and a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope.  And I think it’ll lead to wonderful — it will lead to, really, a wonderful situation long term.  And our relationship is a very special relationship.

Thank you very much everybody.  Thank you.  See you tomorrow.