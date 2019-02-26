News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club Youth fishing and outdoor clinic -March 23, 2019

Children up to 17 Years of age are eligible.

No pets allowed.

All kids will receive FREE rod & reel, T-shirt, lunch, prizes

Registration will start at 5:30 and end at 11:00am

Events and activities:

stocked catfish ponds

archery range

bb gun range

varmint calling demonstration

binocular/ spotting scope viewing

lure painting

knot tying

photo station

face painting

jumpers

snow cones

official weigh-in

Becoming an Outdoor Woman booth-information

Any Questions please call:

Dave Parrish 928-941-6168

Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275

Billy Morgan 928-210-2478

Richard Gill 928-580-5646

Jonathan Parrish 928-304-3222

Scott Nigh 928-919-5202