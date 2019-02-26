News

Youth fishing and outdoor clinic

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club Youth fishing and outdoor clinic -March 23, 2019

Children up to 17 Years of age are eligible.

No pets allowed.

All kids will receive FREE rod & reel, T-shirt, lunch, prizes

Registration will start at 5:30 and end at 11:00am

Events and activities:

  • stocked catfish ponds
  • archery range
  • bb gun range
  • varmint calling demonstration
  • binocular/ spotting scope viewing
  • lure painting
  • knot tying
  • photo station
  • face painting
  • jumpers
  • snow cones
  • official weigh-in
  • Becoming an Outdoor Woman booth-information

Any Questions please call:
Dave Parrish 928-941-6168
Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275
Billy Morgan 928-210-2478
Richard Gill 928-580-5646
Jonathan Parrish 928-304-3222
Scott Nigh 928-919-5202