Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club Youth fishing and outdoor clinic -March 23, 2019
Children up to 17 Years of age are eligible.
No pets allowed.
All kids will receive FREE rod & reel, T-shirt, lunch, prizes
Registration will start at 5:30 and end at 11:00am
Events and activities:
- stocked catfish ponds
- archery range
- bb gun range
- varmint calling demonstration
- binocular/ spotting scope viewing
- lure painting
- knot tying
- photo station
- face painting
- jumpers
- snow cones
- official weigh-in
- Becoming an Outdoor Woman booth-information
Any Questions please call:
Dave Parrish 928-941-6168
Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275
Billy Morgan 928-210-2478
Richard Gill 928-580-5646
Jonathan Parrish 928-304-3222
Scott Nigh 928-919-5202