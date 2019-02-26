Kids Can Attend Coyotes vs. Canucks Game on February 28 for Free

News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will be offering one complimentary ticket for a child (14 and under) with the purchase of one full priced adult ticket for the Coyotes game versus the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, February 28. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

The Coyotes sit just three points behind the Minnesota Wild for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

For more information on 2018-19 Coyotes Flex Packs, Group Packages, and single game tickets, please visit the Gila River Arena box office or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).