Inmate Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Threats to Obama, Lynch

News

Tucson, Arizona - Wednesday, Roger Dale Godwin, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Raner Collins to 48 months in the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release. Godwin had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the President and mailing threatening communications.

On June 1, 2016, while an inmate in the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz., Godwin placed into the outgoing prison mail several letters that were addressed to then-President Barak Obama and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. In those letters Godwin threatened to injure or kill Mr. Obama and Ms. Lynch, along with a Bureau of Prisons employee. Godwin must serve his four years consecutive to a 2014 sentence he is separately serving for mailing threats to judges and law enforcement while an inmate in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Micah Schmit, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Tucson.