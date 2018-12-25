News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday announced that regardless of whether the federal government shuts down, the Grand Canyon will remain open. Visitors to the Grand Canyon will continue to have access to services like trails, shuttles and public restrooms under Arizona’s Grand Canyon Protection Plan, a plan put in place by Governor Ducey following the federal government shutdown earlier this year.

“Regardless of what happens in Washington, the Grand Canyon will not close on our watch,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona knows how to work together. We have a plan in place and we’re ready to go. If you have plans to visit the Grand Canyon over the weekend, keep ‘em. The Grand Canyon will remain open.”

Under the Grand Canyon Protection Plan, the Arizona Office of Tourism and Arizona State Parks & Trails, in coordination with the National Park Service and local municipalities and businesses, will work together to ensure visitor services continue at the Grand Canyon. These services include:

Access to hiking trails, campsites and public restrooms;

Shuttle bus service throughout the park;

Trash collection and snow removal;

And public safety functions, such as police, fire and medical.

In addition, all partner-run tours and other businesses, such as lodging, food, beverages and retail will remain operational.

Background

On February 9, 2018, following continued dysfunction in Washington, D.C. and another government shutdown, Governor Ducey issued an executive order to formalize plans to keep the Grand Canyon open during future federal government shutdowns. The Grand Canyon Protection Plan was submitted by the Arizona Office of Tourism and Arizona State Parks & Trails earlier this year.