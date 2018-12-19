USS Kearsarge Departs for Deployment

News

Norfolk, Virginia - Sailors and Marines attached to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and components of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployed December 17.

Kearsarge is the flagship of the Kearsarge amphibious ready group, which consists of Amphibious Squadron 6, the 22nd MEU, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), as well as Kearsarge.

Kearsarge’s commanding officer, Capt. Jason Rimmer, said he is confident the ARG is ready to take on the deployment’s challenges.

"Kearsarge has spent the last four months focused on combat readiness and tactical skills,” said Rimmer. “The Kearsarge crew performed across all areas during a number of underway rehearsals and cemented their reputation as who a team that demonstrates the utmost in integrity, trust and grit. Although each of us will bid a sentimental farewell to family and friends, we sail with a confidence built on proficiency and stand ready to take the watch, maintain freedom of the seas and deter aggression."