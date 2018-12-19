Secretary of State Pompeo's Meeting With Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali of Nepal

News

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali of Nepal today in Washington. Secretary Pompeo highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Nepal partnership and the close people-to-people ties that form the foundation of the relationship.

The two leaders discussed Nepal’s $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact; Nepal’s central role in a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific; and global issues, including North Korea. The Secretary noted that today’s historic meeting demonstrates the U.S. commitment to its strong partnership with Nepal. He emphasized the great potential for the further development of U.S.-Nepal ties.