Washington, DC - Three Nominations Sent to the Senate:

Johnathan Bragg, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Railroad Retirement Board for a term expiring August 28, 2019, vice Walter A. Barrows, term expired.

Johnathan Bragg, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Railroad Retirement Board for a term expiring August 28, 2024. (Reappointment)

Thomas Jayne, of Missouri, to be a Member of the Railroad Retirement Board for a term expiring August 28, 2023, vice Steven Joel Anthony, term expired.