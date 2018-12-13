President Donald J. Trump’s Africa Strategy Advances Prosperity, Security, and Stability

News

Washington, DC - "We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PROMOTING PROSPERITY IN AFRICA AND AMERICA: President Donald J. Trump is releasing a Strategy toward Africa that will advance American and African prosperity.

President Donald J. Trump’s Africa Strategy will advance trade and commercial ties to increase prosperity in the United States and Africa.

The Trump Administration is developing the “Prosper Africa” initiative to support this goal. The initiative will support open markets for American businesses, grow Africa’s middle class, promote youth employment opportunities, and improve the business climate.

Supporting economic growth and development in Africa delivers mutual benefits to the United States and our partners in Africa.

President Trump’s Africa Strategy will benefit Americans by creating jobs, expanding exports from the United States, and increasing reciprocity with our African trading partners.

The President will use the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to promote deeper trade ties and fair trade with sub-Saharan African states.

The Administration will encourage African leaders to choose sustainable foreign investments that help states become self-reliant, unlike those offered by China that impose undue costs.

STRENGTHENING SECURITY: President Trump’s Africa Strategy supports efforts to counter threats to American and African security.

Under the President’s Strategy, the United States will continue to help our African allies build security forces to counter these threats and strengthen the rule of law.

The Administration will continue to support African ownership of responses to regional security threats.

The Administration will support effective United Nations peacekeeping operations, while seeking to reconfigure or end operations that do not meet their goals or facilitate lasting peace.

The United States will strengthen states where failure to do so would threaten our homeland and will take unilateral action when necessary to protect our safety and security.

The United States will continue to invest in preventing, detecting, and responding to outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases, while helping African partners lead their own efforts.

STRIVING FOR STABILITY: The President’s Strategy prioritizes United States foreign assistance that supports progress toward stability, good governance, and self-reliance.