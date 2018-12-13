President Donald J. Trump’s Africa Strategy Advances Prosperity, Security, and Stability

Washington, DC - "We hope to extend our economic partnerships with countries who are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PROMOTING PROSPERITY IN AFRICA AND AMERICA: President Donald J. Trump is releasing a Strategy toward Africa that will advance American and African prosperity.
- President Donald J. Trump’s Africa Strategy will advance trade and commercial ties to increase prosperity in the United States and Africa.
- The Trump Administration is developing the “Prosper Africa” initiative to support this goal.
- The initiative will support open markets for American businesses, grow Africa’s middle class, promote youth employment opportunities, and improve the business climate.
- Supporting economic growth and development in Africa delivers mutual benefits to the United States and our partners in Africa.
- President Trump’s Africa Strategy will benefit Americans by creating jobs, expanding exports from the United States, and increasing reciprocity with our African trading partners.
- The President will use the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to promote deeper trade ties and fair trade with sub-Saharan African states.
- The Administration will encourage African leaders to choose sustainable foreign investments that help states become self-reliant, unlike those offered by China that impose undue costs.
STRENGTHENING SECURITY: President Trump’s Africa Strategy supports efforts to counter threats to American and African security.
- Under the President’s Strategy, the United States will continue to help our African allies build security forces to counter these threats and strengthen the rule of law.
- The Administration will continue to support African ownership of responses to regional security threats.
- The Administration will support effective United Nations peacekeeping operations, while seeking to reconfigure or end operations that do not meet their goals or facilitate lasting peace.
- The United States will strengthen states where failure to do so would threaten our homeland and will take unilateral action when necessary to protect our safety and security.
- The United States will continue to invest in preventing, detecting, and responding to outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases, while helping African partners lead their own efforts.
STRIVING FOR STABILITY: The President’s Strategy prioritizes United States foreign assistance that supports progress toward stability, good governance, and self-reliance.
- The Trump Administration will review and realign United States foreign-assistance programs to ensure our efforts are effective.
- The United States will use assistance programs to support economic growth and advance democratic, citizen-responsive governance and the rule of law.
- Foreign assistance from the United States will concentrate on states that promote democratic ideals, support fiscal transparency, and undertake economic reforms.
- Prioritization will advance sustainability and self-reliance in certain African states.
- The Trump Administration does not tolerate ineffective governance and will not spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars to subsidize corrupt leaders and violators of human rights.
- Private organizations, including faith-based organizations, will continue to be partners in holding governments accountable and delivering services to people across the continent.