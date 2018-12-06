President Donald J. Trump Approves Connecticut Disaster Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Connecticut and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from September 25 to September 26, 2018.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Middlesex and New London, including the Mashantucket Pequot Indian Tribe and Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut located within New London County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures in all areas within the State.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James N. Russo as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.