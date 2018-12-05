News

Yuma, Arizona - YPG has been America’s primary artillery and mortar tester since the early 1950’s, a mission that continues today, with tens of thousands of rounds fired each year. Join Mark Schauer, Public Affairs Specialist/Editor for the Yuma Proving Ground, for “Artillery Testing - the Bread and Butter of YPG's Workload” on Thursday, December 20th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

There is no charge to attend.



Mark Schauer has served as Public Affairs Specialist at the US Army Yuma Proving Ground since May 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences (Liberal Studies, Public Agency Service/History) in 2009, and a Master’s Degree in English in 2012 from Northern Arizona University.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.