News

Arlington, Virginia - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Museum today opened its newest exhibit, “Behind the Scenes: Forensic Science Programs at DEA,” which will be on display through fall 2019. The exhibit is part of the DEA Museum and Visitors Center, located at 700 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, Virginia, 22202. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and is closed on federal holidays.

“Behind the Scenes” explores the DEA Office of Forensic Science’s role in collecting, examining, and analyzing physical evidence from crime scenes. DEA’s drug chemistry, fingerprints, and digital evidence experts deliver valuable forensic information and services to combat the global drug threat. The exhibit discusses their important work while inspiring budding scientists to consider forensic science careers at DEA.

“This exhibit will appeal to students interested in careers in science, forensics, and technology, as well as to anyone who is curious about how the DEA uses forensics in the investigation of criminal cases,” said Museum Director Laurie Baty.

“Behind the Scenes” offers the public a rare and fascinating look into the inner workings of the forensics programs at DEA. The exhibit includes an exhibit workbook with activities and information that young visitors can use to learn more about forensic science.

For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.deamuseum.org or call (202) 307-3463.

The DEA Museum & Visitors Center is the preeminent federal government institution for learning about the history of drugs and drug law enforcement in the United States. Founded in 1999, the DEA Museum collects artifacts, photographs, documents, and oral histories from individuals involved in battling drugs and drug trafficking as well as the story of drug addiction in the United States.