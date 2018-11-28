Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Mexico City to attend the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, on December 1, 2018.
The Honorable Michael R. Pence, Vice President of the United States, will lead the delegation.
Members of the Presidential Delegation:
- Mrs. Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States
- The Honorable Rick Perry, Secretary of the Department of Energy
- The Honorable Kirstjen M. Nielsen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security
- Ms. Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor
- Mr. John S. Creamer, Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy Mexico City
- Mr. T. Ulrich Brechbühl, Counselor of the Department, Department of State