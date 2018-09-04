President Donald J. Trump is Delivering Results for American Workers

Washington, DC - "Every day, we are lifting our forgotten Americans off the sidelines, out of the margins, and back into the workforce." ~ President Donald J. Trump

GETTING BACK TO WORK: President Donald J. Trump’s agenda is driving an economic resurgence that is creating more and more employment opportunities for American workers.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies are creating millions of jobs and generating historic economic opportunity, making now the perfect time to be an American worker. Under President Trump, the number of job openings has surpassed the number of job seekers for the first time on record. More than 3.4 million jobs have been created since President Trump took office.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in July 2018, marking only the eighth time since 1970 that unemployment fell below 4.0 percent. African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates have hit their lowest level on record under President Trump. Women’s unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in 65 years. Unemployment claims have fallen to a 49-year low.

President Trump’s policies are lifting up hardworking Americans who have been left behind and forgotten for too long. Unemployment for those who did not finish high school has fallen to a record low.



WORKING FOR ALL AMERICANS: President Trump’s pro-growth economic policies are generating tremendous benefits for American workers and raising optimism to new heights.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say now is a good time to find a quality job, according to Gallup.

Thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts, American workers are taking home more of their hard earned money.

The percentage of American workers satisfied with their jobs has risen to 51 percent in 2017, the highest level since 2005, according to The Conference Board.

America’s blue collar workers are expressing renewed optimism under President Trump, with a recent poll showing 85% believe their lives are heading in the right direction. In the same poll conducted by The Harris Poll, 68% of blue collar workers reported receiving a pay increase in the past year.



BUILDING UP OUR WORKFORCE: President Trump is ensuring that students and workers have access to education and training that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy.