President Donald J. Trump is Delivering Results for American Workers

Washington, DC - "Every day, we are lifting our forgotten Americans off the sidelines, out of the margins, and back into the workforce." ~ President Donald J. Trump
GETTING BACK TO WORK: President Donald J. Trump’s agenda is driving an economic resurgence that is creating more and more employment opportunities for American workers.
- President Trump’s pro-growth policies are creating millions of jobs and generating historic economic opportunity, making now the perfect time to be an American worker.
- Under President Trump, the number of job openings has surpassed the number of job seekers for the first time on record.
- More than 3.4 million jobs have been created since President Trump took office.
- The unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in July 2018, marking only the eighth time since 1970 that unemployment fell below 4.0 percent.
- African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates have hit their lowest level on record under President Trump.
- Women’s unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in 65 years.
- Unemployment claims have fallen to a 49-year low.
- President Trump’s policies are lifting up hardworking Americans who have been left behind and forgotten for too long.
- Unemployment for those who did not finish high school has fallen to a record low.
WORKING FOR ALL AMERICANS: President Trump’s pro-growth economic policies are generating tremendous benefits for American workers and raising optimism to new heights.
- Nearly two-thirds of Americans say now is a good time to find a quality job, according to Gallup.
- Thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts, American workers are taking home more of their hard earned money.
- The percentage of American workers satisfied with their jobs has risen to 51 percent in 2017, the highest level since 2005, according to The Conference Board.
- America’s blue collar workers are expressing renewed optimism under President Trump, with a recent poll showing 85% believe their lives are heading in the right direction.
- In the same poll conducted by The Harris Poll, 68% of blue collar workers reported receiving a pay increase in the past year.
BUILDING UP OUR WORKFORCE: President Trump is ensuring that students and workers have access to education and training that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy.
- President Trump has established a National Council for the American Worker to develop a National strategy for training and retraining America’s workers for high-demand industries.
- Employers across the country have signed onto President Trump’s “Pledge to America’s Workers” and have committed to train or retrain more than 4.2 million workers and students.
- The Department of Labor recently unveiled a new website – apprenticeships.gov – dedicated to connecting job seekers with apprenticeship programs across the country.
- President Trump signed the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act (Perkins CTE) which funds vocational and career-focused education programs.
- President Trump and his Administration worked hand in hand with Congress to achieve the first reauthorization for Perkins CTE since 2006.