U.S. Marshalls capture Chicago Homicide suspect in Yuma

Yuma, Arizona - Late Friday night the United States Marshals Service led WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, with the assistance of the Yuma Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, arrested Isaiah Brown for the murder of Jermarion Jackson. The arrest came after a cross country manhunt that ended with the fugitive’s arrest in 4700 block of West 27th Lane in Yuma.

“The arrest of Isaiah Brown demonstrates the hard work of investigators and the strength of law enforcement partnerships to ensure that fugitives will be brought to justice,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “The United States Marshals Service and Yuma Police Department are proud to help safely capture this dangerous fugitive and return him to Chicago to face the charges that await him.”

In May, the Chicago Police Department came to the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, which is also led by the United States Marshals Service, and asked for their assistance in arresting Isaiah Brown for the April 29, 2018 murder of Jermarion Jackson. The United States Marshals Service began a nationwide manhunt for the fugitive. In the course of the investigation it was believed Brown had fled to Yuma. On Friday afternoon the WANTED Task Force tracked the fugitive to the 4700 block of West 27th Lane. Brown barricaded himself in the residence. The Yuma Police Department Special Enforcement Team was able to get Brown to safely surrender without incident.

Isaiah Brown was transported to the Yuma County Adult Detention Center to await extradition back to Illinois.