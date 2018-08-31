Yuma Sector Border Patrol Arrests Two United States Citizens

Wellton, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested two United States citizens as they attempted to smuggle two Mexican nationals.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., agents referred a 2002 Ford Explorer to the secondary inspection area after a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two male illegal aliens from Mexico, ages 17 and 19, hidden in the cargo area.

The driver, an 18-year-old female U.S. citizen from Victorville, California, was arrested for bringing in and harboring certain aliens. The 17-year old female U.S. citizen passenger was released to a family member.

The two Mexican nationals were processed for immigration violations and the vehicle was seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

