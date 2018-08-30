National Novel Writing Month

Yuma, Arizona - National Novel Writing Month is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to novel writing! Participants begin writing on November 1st. The goal is to write a 50,000-word (approximately 175 page) novel by 11:59:59, November 30th.

Get a head start at the Main Library! Aspiring authors are invited to attend writing workshops led by local writers Christine Howard and J.L. Lahey on Saturday, September 15th, 22nd, 29th and October 6th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, September 15th @ 1:00 p.m.

It Was a Dark and Stormy Night…My Nano Story



Saturday, September 22nd @ 1:00 p.m.

The Red Baron and Beyond: Character Building



Saturday, September 29th @ 1:00 p.m.

More Than a Dog House: Building a Real World



Saturday, October 6th @ 1:00 p.m.

Lost in the Pumpkin Patch: Plot and Other Glitches for Windows 10



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.