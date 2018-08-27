First Lady Melania Trump Welcomes the First Lady of Kenya to the White House

Washington, DC - Today, First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald J. Trump in welcoming President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to the White House.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Kenyatta enjoyed an afternoon together with an open dialogue focused on their common goals and their respective initiatives on behalf of children. Mrs. Trump’s Be Best campaign and Mrs. Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero Initiative are united under the goal of improving and protecting the well-being of children.

Mrs. Trump plans to visit Africa in October, further reinforcing the deep and long-standing partnerships between the United States and many African countries.

“The determination with which Kenya strives to create better lives for its children is a shared compassion with the United States,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I am very much looking forward to visiting Africa. Thank you to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for coming to the White House today. I look forward to future opportunities for us to collaborate.”