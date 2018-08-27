Moldova National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of President Trump and the American people, congratulations to all Moldovans on the anniversary of your independence.

"Since 1991, the United States has been a faithful partner in Moldova’s democratic and economic development. We continue to support and encourage reforms that will allow Moldovans to enjoy the broad benefits of Euro-Atlantic integration. We continue to support Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, with a special status for Transnistria, and we remain committed to continuing our active participation in the 5+2 settlement process to resolve this protracted conflict.

"Best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year."