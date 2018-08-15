Republic of Congo National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Republic of Congo on the 58th anniversary of independence on August 15th.

"The United States looks forward to increased cooperation with the Republic of Congo through African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)-generated trade and in areas such as preventing the spread of infectious diseases and increasing maritime security. We hope that our bilateral ties will continue to grow stronger in the coming years."