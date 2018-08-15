Liechtenstein National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to wish the people of the Principality of Liechtenstein a happy and prosperous National Day.

"Liechtenstein is recognized across the world as a leader in innovation and for its promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises. This has led to the one of the highest levels of prosperity in all of Europe.

"The United States is Liechtenstein’s second largest bilateral trading partner, and Liechtenstein’s foreign direct investment in the United States totals over half a billion dollars - more than $13,000 per inhabitant of Liechtenstein. Since 2002, we have proudly hosted the only Liechtenstein Embassy outside of Europe, testifying to the importance that our two countries place on the bilateral relationship. We consider Liechtenstein to be a close friend and partner, and we look forward to deepening our political, economic, and people-to-people ties in the years ahead."