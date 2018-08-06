Felony Sex Offender Arrested Again by Yuma Border Patrol

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a felony sex offender Wednesday for the second time this year. He was apprehended in March, and deported through Nogales last month.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Yuma Station agents arrested Hector Gutierrez-Perez in the area of Andrade, California. Gutierrez-Perez, a 55-year-old Mexican national and the subject of a Yuma Sector news release from March, illegally entered with a 33-year old man from Honduras who will be processed for removal.

During processing, agents identified Gutierrez as having multiple felony convictions out of Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 14, obstructing a public officer, and battery on a person. Additional record checks revealed that Gutierrez was also previously convicted of possession of narcotics/controlled substance, transporting/selling of narcotics, hit and run, and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

During interviews, Gutierrez admitted that he was attempting to travel to North Hollywood, California to live and work.

Gutierrez will be presented for prosecution and reinstatement of a previous order of removal.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through Southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.