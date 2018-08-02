65 Years Later, Fallen American Soldiers of the Korean War Come Home

Washington, DC - Sixty-five years ago last week, an armistice brought the Korean War to its close. Nearly 2 million American soldiers had taken up the fight, committing to defend South Korea and stop Communism’s advance through the free world.

Many of our soldiers returned home—some to their families, and some to eternal rest. But more than 8,000 American troops were simply listed as “missing” and did not come back at all. Ever since, our Nation has worked tirelessly to bring these soldiers home and keep our promise to leave no man behind.

Until recently, recovery efforts had been suspended for more than a decade because of North Korea’s escalating nuclear threats. This week marked a new season of hope for the surviving families of these fallen soldiers.

