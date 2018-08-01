Somerton "4 aces" Homicide

Somerton, Arizona - On Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 at approximately 6:39 p.m., officers from the Somerton Police Department were called to the area of Hwy 95 at mile post 16 in response to a report of deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male lying a short distance off the roadway in the desert area who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Somerton Police detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation. At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators have not identified a suspect.

The deceased has been identified as Guillermo Sotelo of San Luis Mexico, Mr. Sotelo was reported missing early Monday morning to Yuma Police Department. He was a driver for Crazy 8’s Taxi Company and last believed to be enroute to Somerton to pick-up a passenger. Mr. Sotelo was driving a turquoise color, 2001 Honda, Odyssey, Arizona license #BZT-8406, with “4 aces” logo on both front doors. The vehicle has not been located.

Detectives believe there are individuals out there that may have information that can help solve this case. They are asking for those individuals to come forward, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this shooting. If you have any information that might help detectives solve this case, please contact Somerton Police at (928) 722-7300 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.