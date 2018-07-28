US-Japan-ROK Experts Meeting on Cybersecurity

Washington, DC - Friday, the United States hosted a trilateral cyber experts meeting with Japan and the Republic of Korea on cybersecurity in Washington, DC. The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet. They also committed to advancing trilateral cooperation to enhance international cyber stability, deter malicious activities in cyberspace, and counter cyber threats, including from state actors.

Participants also discussed cybersecurity of the 2018 and 2020 Olympics, capacity building efforts, and regional cyber policy coordination. The meeting builds on President Trump’s, Prime Minister Abe’s, and President Moon’s commitment to enhance cyber cooperation.

The U.S. delegation included representatives from the Departments of State, Homeland Security, Justice, and Commerce.