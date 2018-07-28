Peruvian National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Peru on the anniversary of your independence. Our people share a long-standing friendship that is at the core of our excellent bilateral relationship. Today, we celebrate your country’s rich history, cultural diversity, and democratic values.

"I would like to extend my gratitude for the gracious hospitality of the Peruvian people at April’s Summit of the Americas. Peru’s leadership of the Lima Group has shown the Hemisphere’s commitment to helping the Venezuelan people. We also appreciate Peru’s condemnation of the violent attacks by Ortega’s armed groups against the Nicaraguan people. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our strong partnership in combating corruption, advancing security for both our countries, and defending human rights and democracy throughout the Hemisphere.

"I offer my best wishes to the Peruvian people on this special day."